In-demand: Championship duo chasing Everton prospect

Antony Gordon has somewhat struggled to make a proper impact at Everton.

Primarily a left winger, Gordon can also play as an attacking midfielder or on the right, but he has only flirted with a first-team breakthrough at Goodison Park.

The 19-year-old made 11 Premier League appearances last season but he has made just three this season, with only one start, in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

An England U20 international, it now appears that he suitors who could potentially try to offer him some regular first-team football.

Football Insider reports that both Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End are interested in signing the teenager.

The two Championship clubs are said to have opened preliminary talks with Everton exploring the feasibility of a deal.

Any deal would be a loan until the end of the season and both clubs are hopeful of adding to their squad before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Blackburn and Preston are actually locked level on points in the Championship and sit 10th and 11th, six points off the play-off spots.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Let him go.

Gordon needs regular minutes if he is to develop and thrive and one feels that a move down to the second-tier could do him the world of good.

He would surely play regularly and that would prepare him to return to Everton in the summer and potentially make more of an impact.

He has clearly showed what he can do and he has been good enough to convince Carlo Ancelotti to promote him to the first-team squad.

The question now is whether he will be allowed to further his development, or forced to sit on the bench.

