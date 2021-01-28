Cristiano Ronaldo may be in the midst of an incredible season for Juventus, but he hasn't got 2021 off to an ideal start.

The Portuguese was pictured with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, on a romantic holiday to celebrate her birthday.

In the current climate, such a trip was never going to go unnoticed.

Italian publication La Stampa report that the duo's holiday was looked into by police, a suggestion which has since been picked up by a number of English-language outlets including The Sun and the Daily Mail.

Authorities have placed a ban on travelling between regions, with the couple having made their way from Turin to Valle d'Aosta.

Why has Ronaldo escaped punishment?

That said, Ronaldo will not be punished - and at any rate, the sanction is a fine of around €400, which shouldn't have troubled him too much - because culprits must be penalised on the spot.

Police are required to hand out any such fines at the moment of the breach and only after allowing an individual to explain why they had made the trip.

Ronaldo was able to go away in the knowledge that he was being rested by Andrea Pirlo for Juventus' Coppa Italia win over SPAL.

Ronaldo's trip backfires

Ultimately, he might earn a public slap on the wrist but it's a poor PR move given the scrutiny under which holidays like Ronaldo's are receiving right now.

Celtic's squad were slammed for visiting Dubai for 'warm weather training', as were a number of high-profile players from the Women's Super League.

Premier League clubs, including Tottenham and Crystal Palace, have also fined their players for breaking lockdown.

It's not a great look from Ronaldo, even if he goes unpunished this time.

