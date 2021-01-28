FINALLY… "Young Rock" has a trailer!

The Rock just dropped the first official trailer for NBC’s new show chronicling the early life of the former seven-time WWE Champion, which will premiere on Tuesday, February 16, and it looks, well, electrifying!

See for yourself:

The show promises to be an unprecedented and hilarious look at what young Dwayne Johnson experienced growing up in a legendary wrestling family, as evidenced by the slew of WWE Hall of Famers and Legends spotted in the trailer, like his father, Rocky Johnson, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, The Iron Sheik and even Andre the Giant.

But these iconic Superstars you may have spotted in the trailer are apparently just the tip of the iceberg, as pointed out by show producer Nahnatchka Khan:

"We have so many amazing wrestlers coming down the pipeline that you don’t even see in the pilot. It was a casting challenge, but we were happy to fulfil it," he tweeted.

"Young Rock" will take a comedic look back on Johnson's life, focusing on different moments from his colourful past.

Whether that's from growing up with his family in Hawaii, to breaking into the sports entertainment industry, where he was surrounded by wrestling's wildest characters.

The man himself has promised plenty of laughs - 'and maybe a little bit more' - from the series, which he thinks his late father - the legendary Rocky Johnson - would have loved.

"I know it would've meant a lot to my dad," he said, per CNN.

"He would have loved this and he would have been so proud because for the first time, certainly in prime time, we are showcasing this world that he and all of his brothers of the ring, so to speak gave their life to."

There’s no doubt the millions (and millions) of The Rock’s fans are in for a treat when "Young Rock" arrives next month!

