West Ham's huge striker bid confirmed by club president

West Ham United may not be signing a striker after all.

There have been plenty of stories written about the potential of the Hammers bringing in a new centre-forward, based on the fact that they only have one at the club, in Michail Antonio.

Still, it appears that the club’s main signing of the January transfer window will be Jesse Lingard, with Said Benrahma’s loan deal being made permanent to facilitate it.

And that has led to a suggestion from The Athletic that they will shelve their pursuit of an out-and-out forward.

Still, that doesn’t mean they didn’t try before settling on bringing in the Manchester United attacking midfielder.

Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri was identified as a target, if reports are to be believed, and there were plenty of claims of bids going in for the Morocco international.

And they have now been confirmed by the Spanish club’s president, Pepe Castro.

Speaking to COPE, as relayed by Sport Witness, Castro said: “There has been interest from some English teams for En-Nesyri, but the truth is that we had no intention of selling.

“The player himself has also said publicly that he is delighted to be here and wants to continue to grow at Sevilla, which he has also done.

“(We received) an offer of €33m (£29.2m) plus €5m (£4.4m) as far as I know and then the truth is that there was no other offer that I know of.

“It is true that the player himself said clearly that he was not going to leave here and we are delighted.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Wow.

Well, it seems the Hammers really did back boss David Moyes.

After all, it did not appear that they had any money whatsoever to spend this month, but maybe they had a rummage down the back of the sofa!

Such a big bid for a player is a sign that Moyes is mostly going to get what he wants as Hammers manager and he deserves to.

The Irons, after all, were in the top four at full-time of their win over Crystal Palace. He gets to call the shots now.

