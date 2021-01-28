UFC fan's hopes of seeing 29-0 superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov back in the Octagon were dealt a blow on Saturday night.

There had been some hope that a spectacular Conor McGregor performance at UFC 257 could be enough to coax the unbeaten lightweight champion out of retirement but it simply wasn't to be.

McGregor was left in a rather humiliating heap after a superb Dustin Poirier performance and Khabib's camp have been emphatic in their response.

Khabib himself criticised McGregor while his coach, Javier Mendez, claimed that rematch between the pair will never happen.

However, there has been one interesting narrative that simply hasn't got the attention it deserves amid the flood of McGregor rumour.

There have been murmurings from the Khabib camp that a fight with UFC great Georges St-Pierre (GSP) could be a tempting prospect for The Eagle.

Speaking recently, Mendez again made mention of the Canadian star when talking about Khabib's future.

Now, GSP has left the door ajar for what would be a massive fight after his comments on Michael Bisping's podcast.

“If the UFC would want me back, it’s not me that would go and try to beg for a fight," he began.

“‘Hey please, can I come back?’ They’re gonna lowball the sh-t out of me. It would be the most stupid thing I can do. And you understand that as a fighter.

“If they have an offer to make to me, an offer I cannot refuse, they know where to reach me."

He was careful to reiterate, however, that he is quite happy in retirement and any proposal would have to be something quite special.

“I hear a lot of fans, ‘Oh, GSP, why doesn’t he…’

"It’s because I don’t need this stress in my life anymore. I’m good where I am.

"But contemplating the idea of fighting against who’s the greatest right now, it’s Khabib, things would need to be lined up right in order for me to consider it.”

He also went onto claim that the fight simply wouldn't work at lightweight.

"I could think about it seriously if the conditions are right in terms of the weight class and all that, but there’s no way I’m gonna go down to 155 now.

"I’m 39 years old and this is out of the window."

Khabib is not a man known for making concessions but, if it means he can make his dream of fighting GSP a reality, then he might just be willing to do whatever it takes.

