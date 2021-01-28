Leeds running risk of losing key star for nothing this summer - report

Ezgjan Alioski remains a key part of the Leeds United squad.

The North Macedonia international has played in all but two of the club’s Premier League games this season, being deployed at both left-back and on the left of midfield.

Having arrived in 2017, he has helped the club move from the Championship to the Premier League and is thriving in the latter, nailing down a spot as the club’s first-choice left-back and even scoring two goals.

Still, his contract expires at the end of the season and it appears that vultures are already circling.

Sport Witness carries a report from Turkish outlet Fotospor claiming that Galatasaray are interested in signing Alioski in the summer, when he would be a free agent.

And those claims are backed up by press in Alioski’s home country of North Macedonia, though Ekipa claim Leeds are currently deliberating over handing him a new contract.

If they don’t though, Gala could pounce and attempt to snap him up for nothing when the season comes to an end.

Alioski will turn 29 in February and has made a total of 152 appearances for Leeds.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Give him a new contract.

One has to think that director of football Victor Orta will have this under control, as Leeds rarely allow top talents to leave for nothing.

Alioski remains a vital member of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad and to let him go on a free would be tantamount to negligence.

The easy solution seems to be to hand him a new contract and let him keep thriving in Bielsa’s system.

Nothing else makes sense.

