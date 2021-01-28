Celtic closing in on Championship youngster ahead of transfer deadline

Celtic are trying to strengthen their squad.

It is no surprise either, given that their title defence is all but over.

Neil Lennon’s side currently sit 23 points behind leaders Rangers, who have yet to lose, though they do have three games in hand.

Still, even with those in their back pocket, one cannot imagine the Bhoys managing to overtake their Old Firm rivals at any point, so imperious have Steven Gerrard’s side been.

And Football Insider now reports that the club are in advanced talks to sign Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Liam Shaw.

The 19-year-old would sign a pre-contract with the Scottish giants and then move in the summer, with his deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Celtic are said to be in a position to agree terms with the player, who has been scouted for some time.

Shaw has made nine Championship appearances this season, scoring once, and can play in both central midfield and in defence.

He is valued at just £135,000 by Transfermarkt but that may be on account of his expiring contract.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Shaw seems a talented player.

The 19-year-old has come through the youth ranks at Wednesday and went on loan to Chesterfield in the National League in the 2019/20 season.

Still, his form has made him a permanent member of the first-team squad and he is now getting on the teamsheet regularly.

A move to Celtic would be a step up from the Championship, purely due to the carrot of potentially playing in Europe.

On the club’s side, bringing him in for nothing is a low-risk, high-reward strategy; if he flops, Celtic haven’t lost anything, but if he thrives, the club could be in line for a massive profit.

