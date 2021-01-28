West Ham make offer for young winger

West Ham United’s transfer window has taken something of a twist.

David Moyes’ side spent the majority of the window searching for a new striker following Sebastien Haller’s exit but a forward has yet to be found.

Instead, they are poised to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United on loan after making Said Benrahma’s deal permanent.

And it appears they have made an offer for a youngster who could have a big future.

The Athletic reports that a bid has been made for Rochdale winger Kwadwo Baah, who turned 18 on Wednesday.

He is already a fixture of the club’s first-team, making 27 appearances and scoring three goals, and Moyes has discussed the player with Rochdale coach Brian Barry-Murphy, whom he worked with at Preston North End.

Rochdale are said to be open to a sale as they are aware the teenager’s contract expires in the summer, making this the last window they could receive a fee for him.

There is plenty of interest, too, with Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Rangers all scouting him.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

The academy of football.

West Ham have a storied history of developing young players and turning them into stars and Baah could be just the latest.

He is an exceptional prospect and is versatile too, as he can play on either flank.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

Still strikingly young, he was born in Germany but is eligible to play for England, and one thinks youth international caps will be coming his way sooner rather than later.

The Hammers should try to get ahead of the chasing pack here; this is a potential star of the future.

News Now - Sport News