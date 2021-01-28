The fall out from Conor McGregor's surprising loss to Dustin Poirier continues apace after the UFC released their new pound-for-pound rankings.

McGregor, who went into the bout on Fight Island as the overwhelming favourite, left the Octagon bloodied and blue after finding himself on the receiving end of a Dustin Poirier masterclass.

The American's perfectly executed game plan of attacking the legs of the Irish star left McGregor frightfully exposed and the onslaught of punches that followed clinched the fight.

There has been a tsunami of opinion offered up in the days since, with the overriding consensus being that McGregor's heady stocks took a potentially fatal blow.

He dropped out of the top five on the UFC lightweight rankings but, in the first bit of positive news since his humbling on Fight Island, McGregor managed to cling to a spot in the pound-for-pound top 15.

Poirier remained as high as seventh after his Abu Dhabi clinic and will be eyeing bigger fights in his future.

With the lightweight title potentially up for grabs in the coming months, Poirier will be hoping to improve his ranking and get his hands on that coveted belt.

At the time of writing, the male P4P ranking read as follows:

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov

2. Jon Jones

3. Israel Adesanya

4. Stipe Miocic

5. Kamaru Usman

6. Alexander Volkanovski

7. Dustin Poirier

8. Max Holloway

9. Deiveson Figueiredo

10. Petr Yan

11. Justin Gaethje

12. Robert Whittaker

13. Francis Ngannou

14. Jan Blachowicz

15. Conor McGregor

The new rankings all but extinguish any hopes of a rematch between McGregor and Nurmagomedov with the Russian's coach claiming that another fight between the two will never happen.

Eleventh ranked Justin Gaethje was also firm in his claim that McGregor shouldn't be allowed anywhere near the lightweight title after his recent performances.

“I would probably think about never fighting in the UFC if he fights for a title, that would be preposterous," he said, speaking to ESPN.

“He’s sitting at no.6, he’s won one fight in his entire life in the lightweight division and he picks and chooses who he fights."

It has been a very long time since McGregor-mania was at this low of an ebb.

There is still hope, however. If he manages to avenge himself in a trilogy fight with Poirier, doors could begin to reopen.

Another resounding defeat, and it could be tickets for The Notorious One.

