Big update on West Ham's January Lingard pursuit

West Ham United are trying to sign Jesse Lingard.

The Manchester United attacking midfielder has been heavily linked with a potential loan swoop to east London in recent days and the deal took a step closer to completion earlier this week.

Indeed, a number of outlets claimed that the Irons had made a move to convert Said Benrahma’s loan stay at the club into a permanent transfer.

As a result of that, a loan spot in the squad has been freed up, alongside Craig Dawson, who has been borrowed from Watford, and that means the club will have the opportunity to sign Lingard in this transfer window.

However, a new twist has emerged, with West Ham yet to meet United’s demands to allow Lingard to leave.

The Guardian reports that the two clubs are continuing to negotiate and the deal is set to hinge on whether or not the two clubs can agree a loan fee.

United want more than what the Hammers have put forward thus far, and there is also the spectre of rival interest.

The report claims that Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion, and Sheffield United are also interested in a deal.

There is no sign that they are in such advanced talks, however.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

If Moyes wants this done, it needs to get done.

The Hammers are currently fourth in the Premier League table, and that is nosebleed territory for a club so used to mid-table battles.

A deal for Lingard is unlikely to break the bank and the fact is that Moyes has earned the backing of his owners.

Having paid out to bring Benrahma in, the budget may be somewhat depleted but that does not mean a loan deal cannot be struck.

West Ham should get this one over the line.

