Massive Alli swap deal rejected by Spurs amid PSG links

Dele Alli’s future remains a contentious issue.

With the transfer deadline fast approaching, the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder could be on his way out of north London before the window slams shut.

PSG have been heavily linked with a potential loan move that would see Alli reunite with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

And it seems a story that is likely to run until the final hours of the window.

And Le Parisien now reports that various formulas have been discussed that would see the England international make the move to Ligue 1.

They claim that one such suggestion was a three-way swap that would also have involved Leandro Paredes and Christian Eriksen.

This is where it gets a little bit more complicated.

Per the report, PSG would have sold Paredes to Inter Milan, who, in turn, would have sent Eriksen back to Tottenham. Alli would then have moved to PSG, so all three clubs moved a midfielder on and then replaced them.

That didn’t come off, probably due to the sheer complexity of those negotiations, and the report also claims that PSG offered Spurs one of Idrissa Gueye or Julian Draxler.

Spurs were not receptive to that, either, as the club have no intention of letting Alli go permanently.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Well, it seems that chairman Daniel Levy is digging his heels in here.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano made the claim this week that Spurs want to sign a replacement if they are to allow Alli to leave and, really, that does make sense.

Now, of course, the former MK Dons youngster isn’t playing all that much; he has made just one start in the Premier League this season.

But with the spectre of a global pandemic and the possibility of a subsequent injury crisis, Spurs need to ensure they have a big enough squad to cope.

Alli is a part of that; this stance makes a lot of sense.

