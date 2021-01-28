Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been the two best players in the world for the past 15 years.

What they have done in their careers have been nothing short of remarkable.

However, both players are coming to the end of their careers.

Messi is just a few months away from his 34th birthday, while Ronaldo turns 36 years old next week.

The Barcelona and Juventus stars are both still playing at a very high level but they are longer at their peak.

So, with the two players nearing the end of their careers, are they still the best two players in the world?

Former Brazil international, Caio Ribeiro, doesn't think so.

The 45-year-old actually thinks that his countryman, Neymar, has now overtaken Ronaldo and Messi to become the best on the planet.

“Even if he [Neymar] has behaviour that we don’t agree with, I think he is an ace, currently the best player in the world," he told Panico Jovem Pan, per Goal.

“He plays more balls than Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.”

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

It's certainly a controversial take.

Neymar, who earns £620k-per-week according to the Sun, is a fantastic player. He's scored 81 goals in 100 games for PSG in the last four seasons and continues to dazzle whenever he plays.

But there's just too many question marks surrounding him to consider him the best player in the world.

His biggest flaw is his availability. Neymar has never played 21 Ligue 1 games or more in a season for PSG.

Injury woes, as well as disciplinary problems, means he spends a lot of time out of action.

He looks on course to go over 21 Ligue 1 games this season, but playing at his extraordinary level week in, week out is something he needs to do to be considered the very best.

In my opinion he hasn't overtaken Ronaldo and Messi just yet but he could well do in the next few years.

