Liverpool enter race for Brazilian youngster

Liverpool appear to have entered the race to sign a young Brazilian.

That is a sentence that is sure to excite supporters, given that the South American country is a legitimate hotbed of talent.

However, they are not set to have it all their own way.

Sport Witness carries a report from Netflu claiming that both the Reds and Shakhtar Donetsk are interested in signing Fluminese youngster Kayky.

The 17-year-old has been capped at U16 level by Brazil and it appears Shakhtar are well positioned to bring him in.

They want to give him the chance to use the club as something of a stepping stone, having previously been a gateway to a big move for foreign players.

Kayky can’t move until the summer, when he turns 18, but Liverpool do have history of buying players from the Brazilian club.

They signed Marcelo Pitaluga, a goalkeeper, in 2020.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This could be an exciting deal.

Of course, not all that much is known about the teenager on these shores but he has been playing at a high level for some time.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

Kayky has also attracted interest from Manchester City, per 90min, and it appears that there are set to be talks over where he is set to end up.

A young prodigy, a move to Europe seems the next logical step.

News Now - Sport News