West Ham eyeing deadline-beating move for £5.8m-rated striker

West Ham United are obviously searching for a new striker.

The club sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax earlier this month and ever since, they have been on the lookout for a replacement.

There has not been a striker found yet, though, and the club seem to be monitoring potential acquisitions.

Sport Witness carries a report from L’Equipe claiming that the club are now interested in signing Bordeaux striker Josh Maja.

West Bromwich Albion are also interested and it appears that a bidding war could be set to erupt.

Maja moved to France from Sunderland in 2019 and has gone on to make 48 appearances for the French club.

In those games, he’s scored a total of 11 goals and it now appears that he could be set to leave the club.

The French club are said to be struggling financially and are looking at raising funds, with the potential of Maja leaving to raise funds.

Both the Hammers and the Baggies are named as potential suitors but it remains to be seen if he will be on the move in January.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Maja was linked with West Ham back in 2020.

That was when the club were again looking to bring in a striker and Maja was seen as a potential acquisition.

Now, they could well pounce as a result of the financial strife in France.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

He is valued at £5.8m by Transfermarkt and he knows England well, having made his breakthrough at Sunderland.

This could actually be a genuine bargain for the Irons.

News Now - Sport News