Sheffield Wednesday news: Paul Cook rejects job, another candidate emerges

The bubble burst for Sheffield Wednesday interim coach Neil Thompson last night.

A dismal loss away at Coventry leaves the Owls six points off safety and, while they do have a game hand, it was the performance of a rudderless team with Wednesday recording just one shot on target.

Indeed, the bad news has continued following reports from The Athletic.

They claim Paul Cook has rejected the idea of taking over from Tony Pulis despite an offer.

The 53-year-old was reportedly interviewed by the club but talks appear to have broken down after a short-term deal until the end of the season was mooted.

Following a similar offer from Cardiff City, it seems Cook would like a longer-term arrangement in order to build his own project, with Thompson thought to be emerging as a strong candidate to take the reins until the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Prior to last night, the idea of Thompson taking over until the end of the season may not have seemed like such a bad idea.

Granted, completely changing that following a poor result amid an otherwise relatively good run of form is somewhat reactionary but there's little doubting the fact the Coventry game was worrying.

According to WhoScored, they mustered just one shot from open play against a side who have allowed eleven against them on average per game this season, with goals obviously proving to be a major concern all season.

The Championship's lowest scorers, Wednesday's future in the second tier certainly does look precarious.

Having already gone through two managers this season, the next appointment surely has to be the right one.

