West Ham latest news: Owners ready to extend David Moyes' contract

When David Moyes returned to West Ham United in December 2019, it's fair to say the decision looked to be rather unpopular.

Former Hammers striker John Hartson slated the decision to bring the Scotsman back and football.london collated a number of responses from fans on social media as they took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

Well, how times have changed.

With Moyes' side sitting in fourth place at the moment, reports from The Daily Mail suggest the former Manchester United boss could be around for a while to come.

They claim the club's owners are prepared to offer him a new contract to go further than the 12-month extension his current deal - which expires at the end of the season - with the playing staff believed to be in favor of him staying.

All parties are understood to be relaxed about the situation and Moyes will be offered the chance to build on his impressive work this season on a longer-term basis.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It's hard to think of a better period Moyes has had since leaving Everton in 2013.

While his stock dropped following spells with United and Sunderland, his work at West Ham deserves a huge amount of praise.

After constructing a formula to contend with the traditionally bigger sides, it seems West Ham are now more capable of beating teams when they naturally can't defend in a low-block to hit on the counter.

Indeed, having lost to the likes of Everton, Sheffield United, Burnley and Wolves last season, the Irons have won against all four this time around.

With key players such as Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice thought to be happy working under him and Michail Antonio having recently signed a new deal, the future does look bright for the club at the moment.

