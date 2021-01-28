Man United news: Carl Anka identifies the type of midfielder Solskjaer should sign

Manchester United conceded the title race initiative to Manchester City on Wednesday evening as Sheffield United recorded a shock 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been in the ascendancy in recent months and established themselves as firm Premier League title contenders, but the unexpected defeat has raised fresh questions regarding their quality and mettle.

And talk over exactly what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's best midfield looks like - a topic of keen interest this season - emerged once again in the aftermath of proceedings.

Nemanja Matic made just his eighth league start of the season alongside Paul Pogba in a double pivot with Bruno Fernandes operating further forward, while Donny van de Beek had to contend with a cameo appearance from the bench.

Despite Solskjaer's wealth of options in midfield, including an ever-improving Scott McTominay and the increasingly dependable Fred, The Athletic journalist Carl Anka believes at least four United players would benefit from the arrival of a new combative player.

Writing in his post-match Q&A column on The Athletic, Anka identified the player profile United should be in the market for, though he wasn't able to identify anyone befitting of his description.

“I think *at least* four players in the typical United starting XI would benefit if the team acquired a young, mobile, smart tackling and intercepting defensive midfielder.

"I feel the team would benefit if said player was left footed, like Matic is.

"I also feel as if the team would benefit again if said player had a decent passing range.

"Who that player is, and whether such a player exists, I do not know.”

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Players of that coveted profile aren't being produced in a factory and elude even the most prestigious clubs in world football but, if anyone's got something up their sleeve, history tells us it's probably Ajax.

Those who taken a keen interest in their emerging academy talent will be familiar with Ryan Gravenberch by now.

The 18-year-old almost matches Anka's description but it's only his right-footedness that prevents him from ticking all the boxes.

As you would expect from an outstanding player who has graduated from arguably the most revered football academy on the planet, Gravenberch boasts an excellent range of passing and a strong set of defensive qualities.

While he may only average 1.2 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game in the Dutch Eredivisie, it must be considered that Ajax are vastly superior to the majority of their opponents and largely dominate possession in domestic competitions.

By comparison, he has averaged 2.5 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per game in the Champions League, proving that he possesses the ability to snuff out danger that Anka believes can have a transformative effect at Old Trafford.

Despite standing at 6ft 3in tall, Gravenberch is surprisingly mobile and isn't one to shy away from getting forward when an apt opportunity presents itself either.

If his performances this season are anything to go by, he'll be following the likes of Van de Beek, Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong out of the Johan Cruyff ArenA exit door before too long.

And, according to a report published by the Daily Mirror in October last year, United are already keeping tabs on his development ahead of a potential transfer swoop.

It seems the chief decision makers at Old Trafford have the same idea as Anka.

Perhaps Gravenberch is the final piece of United's midfield jigsaw.

News Now - Sport News