Aston Villa transfer news: Gregg Evans details club's striker stance

Aston Villa may have suffered three defeats in their last four Premier League games but it has no doubt been a strong season so far for Dean Smith's side.

The team has dramatically improved from the one that narrowly avoided relegation last season and in addition to already chalking up 29 points, only four sides have scored more Premier League goals than the Villans.

Summer signing Ollie Watkins has played a big part in that. He's scored eight Premier League goals since arriving from Brentford, as well as providing two assists, including a strike against Burnley on Wednesday evening.

Nonetheless, outside of the 25-year-old, Villa are seriously short of strike options right now, illustrated by the fact Keinan Davis - a 22-year-old with only five goals in 75 games for the Midlands club - was brought on to support Watkins at Turf Moor.

Regardless, journalist Gregg Evans has suggested a new striker coming into Villa Park before Monday's transfer deadline is unlikely, with the club instead placing their hopes on injured forward Wesley.

Speaking in The Athletic's match thread, he replied when asked about a potential striker addition: "Not that I've heard. If something happens it will be a surprise, and a move that has been decided late on. My understanding is that they will give Wesley the chance when he's fit."

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

If Villa were amid another fight for survival right now, there would probably be much greater interest in bringing in added firepower to support Watkins.

But ultimately, it would require a completely disastrous second half of the season for Villa to end up in such a scenario - they only need eleven more points to hit the 40 mark, which is often seen as the magic number of safety.

While Watkins does lack support currently, when you offset the minimal risk of relegation against the potential cost of bringing in an adequate striker midseason, the likely outlay doesn't really add up.

Likewise, the fact Mbwana Samatta was loaned out just six months after joining Villa last January shows how precarious the mid-season market can be, and it also shouldn't be forgotten that the club initially invested £22m in Wesley.

He never quite hit the heights expected, scoring only five times prior to his injury, but at just 24 years of age it would be wrong for Villa to write him off already - it makes financial and footballing sense to give him another chance instead of spending more money on another forward.

Admittedly though, at the moment it's not exactly clear when the Brazilian will be available again.

