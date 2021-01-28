Wolves latest news: Club could relaunch transfer interest in England man

While a draw away at Chelsea certainly isn't a result to be sniffed at, it's fair to say Wolves' season isn't quite going to plan.

Still, the signing of Willian Jose is a promising one given the injury to Raul Jimenez and, having kept a first clean sheet in three games, perhaps things can start to look up from this point onwards.

Indeed, according to the Daily Mirror, even better news could be on the horizon.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

They claim the club could make another move for England international Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The 23-year-old is reportedly looking to leave the Emirates after struggling for game time this season following the emergence of Cedric Soares as a back-up left-back to Kieran Tierney.

Reports over the summer suggested the Hale End academy graduate was close to a £20m move to Molineux only for Arsenal to pull out. Still, his situation hasn't improved under Mikel Arteta, who has handed the versatile midfielder just 485 minutes of Premier League action so far.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given his lack of action, this could be a good move for all parties.

Arsenal could potentially open up space in their squad for another signing should he leave and Wolves would be getting someone capable of operating in a number of different roles.

According to WhoScored, Wolves have switched between a pretty remarkable seven different formations this season, with the bulk of adopting wing-backs alongside a three-man defence.

Over the course of his career, Transfermarkt note Maitland-Niles has made a significant number of appearances as a wing-back on either flank (39 on the right and 19 on the left) while he is also able to play as a winger.

So, should they revert to a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3, there is seemingly scope to play him out wide in the attacking line.

For the player, he would surely have a better chance of playing regular football with Wolves, which could be important in his bid to earn a place in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad ahead of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

News Now - Sport News