Khabib Nurmagomedov is attempting to make a sensational switch from UFC to football.

The Russian announced his retirement from the Octagon after defeating Justin Gaethje last October.

In the past few weeks, videos have emerged of Khabib playing football.

And, earlier this week, he announced his desire to get into professional football.

"Preparing for my football debut," he wrote on Instagram alongside a video of him running on sand. "I’m free agent, and ready to accept offers."

The 32-year-old's dream could soon become a reality as he has received an offer from FC Kamaz.

FC Kamaz are currently participating in the Russian Professional Football League (PFL), which is the third tier of Russian football. They are four points off of top spot in their league.

They want Khabib to be part of their side as they chase promotion and have made a public offer to him on Instagram.

“Welcome, Khabib," they started, per RT.com. "We offer you to make your football debut as part of our team. PFL is the football UFC... we play every match only to win [and are] an ambitious team with the task of entering the FNL."

They continued: "We invite you to the training camp in Novorossiysk, from February 12 to March 5, 2021."

The PFL have already given their approval of the deal, writing on Twitter: "We have prepared for you a certificate for @TeamKhabib... If everything goes well, you just have to insert the date of issue."

Limited footage of Khabib playing football is available but a clip has emerged showing his pace.

It remains to be seen whether Khabib will accept the offer. It's certainly an interesting proposal and one that Khabib may give thought to if he is serious about becoming a professional footballer.

