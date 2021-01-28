The first few minutes of the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Liverpool was manic to say the least.

Jurgen Klopp's side went into the game on some poor form.

They had not tasted victory in their five Premier League games leading up to the clash against Jose Mourinho's side.

But the Reds nearly took the lead after just a few minutes played.

Sadio Mane ran through on goal but his left-footed striker went wide of the post.

It was a huge miss and Liverpool were immediately punished.

Tottenham went straight up the other end as Harry Kane's through ball sent Son Heung-min clear on goal.

Son composed himself and he coolly finished past Alisson Becker to give Spurs the lead.

However, VAR intervened and the South Korean was deemed as marginally offside.

How close is that?! That's a huge slice of luck for Liverpool .

VAR hasn't been kind to them this season, with a number of crucial decisions going against them.

But this one went their way and it will come as a huge relief to them.

By the letter of the law, that's offside and VAR made the correct call.

But I've said it numerous times this campaign and I'll say it again - I think there should be a rule change.

For me, this should have been allowed to stand. From the naked eye he looks onside. It's telling that not one Liverpool player protested after the goal was scored.

Players are celebrating and then a few minutes later they look silly because they were offside by a toenail.

Even as a fan you're sometimes scared to celebrate a goal incase it's disallowed for whatever reason.

The offside rule, or the way VAR is used, has to be changed for the good of the game.

