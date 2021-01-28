Rangers transfer news: Another pre-contract could be lined up

Given Rangers' imperious position at the top of the Scottish Premiership, plans for next season have seemingly begun in earnest.

Indeed, with Jack Simpson and Scott Wright joining in the summer, it appears as if the club are already looking to build on what is likely to be their first title win since the financial problems in 2012, so as to avoid an alarming dip in form when it comes to defending it.

According to The Athletic, the idea of building on success could continue.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

They claim that Rangers are among a number of clubs keen on a move for Rochdale youngster Kwadwo Baah.

The 18-year-old is believed to be mulling over a deal that could see him join a team outside of England in the next seven days with the likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich also reportedly interested.

West Ham are understood to remain an interest in the winger and there is a chance his current club could look to sell while they can, given his contract runs out at the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Clearly, Baah is emerging as a real talent.

During his breakthrough campaign, the right-footed left-winger has scored three times and registered two assists, making him one of Rochdale's most effective players.

With Ryan Kent perenially linked with a move to the Premier League, perhaps this could be a good way of replacing him.

While there's no suggestion the current Ibrox star will leave, Leeds United are frequently touted as a potential destination, so guarding against a potential departure (whenever that may be) seems in-keeping with the foresight Rangers have been showing in the transfer market.

If they can beat some of the other interested parties to the punch, this would surely be seen as a real coup.

News Now - Sport News