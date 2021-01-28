Tanguy Ndombele has silenced all of his doubters this season.

The Tottenham midfielder endured a difficult debut season following his £55.45 million move from Lyon in the summer of 2019.

Jose Mourinho was not impressed with the Frenchman and it appeared that the working relationship between the two men might not recover after the Spurs boss told the press: “I know adapting to the Premier League is difficult but he has had enough time and has to give us more than he is giving us.”

However, Ndombele is now one of the first names on Mourinho’s teamsheet after knuckling down this term.

“We are happy, apart from a couple of matches where his performances were not good. Overall there was a big evolution,” Mourinho said in December, per The Guardian. “He’s a player who is playing very well and is giving some good things to the team.”

Ndombele is a classy footballer. Some have even compared him to his legendary compatriot Zinedine Zidane - and praise doesn’t come much higher than that.

During the first half of Tottenham’s Premier League clash against Liverpool on Thursday night, Ndombele produced a brilliant roulette turn that the great Zidane himself would have been proud of.

James Milner sprinted to Ndombele in an attempt to press his opponent and win the ball, but the Frenchman span away with this turn…

That is filthy!

Here’s how football fans on social media reacted…

However, it was Liverpool that went into the interval one goal up thanks to Roberto Firmino’s tap-in on the stroke of half-time.

Ndombele and his teammates subsequently have it all to do in the second half.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

News Now - Sport News