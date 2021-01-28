The Premier League clash between Liverpool and Tottenham was full of drama.

Sadio Mane had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock after just a few minutes but his left-footed strike from inside the box went wide.

Moments later, Tottenham thought they had taken the lead.

Harry Kane sent Son Heung-min through on goal and he made no mistake.

Unfortunately for Spurs, VAR ruled that the South Korean was offside by the smallest of margins and the goal was disallowed.

It was Liverpool who took the lead on the stroke of half-time, with Sadio Mane crossing for Roberto Firmino to tap home from a few yards out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold then made it 2-0 to Liverpool just after the break, only for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg to notch a beauty minutes later.

VAR then became a talking point once again as Liverpool had a goal of their own ruled out.

Mohamed Salah thought he had made it 3-1 when he thundered the ball home from inside the area.

However, the goal was disallowed for a handball against Firmino in the build-up.

The Brazilian striker was being held by Eric Dier and the ball may have struck the Englishman's arm before hitting Firmino's.

But VAR felt the need to intervene. It instructed that Martin Atkinson should go over to the monitor and look at the incident and he then disallowed the goal.

Watch it below:

That is extremely controversial.

VAR came to Liverpool's aid in the first-half but it didn't do them any favours here.

They can feel very hard done by on this occasion. Yes, the ball struck Firmino's hand.

But it was definitely not deliberate. He was being fouled by Dier and the ball appeared to strike the Spurs star on the arm before his.

Nevertheless, it didn't matter too much as Mane found the back of the shortly after to give the Reds a 3-1 lead.

Liverpool held on to collect a valuable three points.

