Liverpool managed to end their poor form with a superb victory against Tottenham on Thursday evening.

The Reds went into the game having not won in their last five Premier League games.

And it looked like they would suffer another defeat when Heung-min Son notched the opener after a few minutes played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

But, fortunately for Liverpool, VAR came to their rescue as the South Korean was ruled offside.

Jurgen Klopp's side responded well and they went into the half-time break with the lead.

Sadio Mane's inviting cross gave Roberto Firmino a tap-in just before half-time.

And Liverpool came racing out of the blocks in the second half as Trent Alexander-Arnold found the back of the net.

Tottenham halved the deficit shortly after through Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's screamer.

But Sadio Mane restored Liverpool's two-goal lead and they held on for a vital three points.

The only bad news for Liverpool on the night was that Joel Matip went off injured at half-time.

Matip was the Reds' only available first-team centre-back following injuries to Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk earlier this season.

Fabinho has filled in admirably at the back but even he did not play against Spurs due to injury.

And Klopp gave bad news to all Liverpool fans with his comments about Matip after the game.

He said, per Goal's Jack Sear, that Matip's injury looks 'serious'.

He went on to say that he has damaged his ankle ligaments and that there was no way he could play on.

Klopp then spoke about the chance of going into the transfer market to buy a replacement.

"You can imagine that we think about everything. It's about doing the right thing. We need to find the right player," he said, per The Athletic's James Pearce.

Liverpool now have 0 available first-team centre-backs. That could be a huge issue as they big to win back-to-back Premier League titles.

