Liverpool produced a brilliant performance to beat Tottenham in their Premier League clash on Thursday evening.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane saw the Reds run out comfortable 3-1 victors.

There were so many good performers for Liverpool on the night.

Sadio Mane was a menace in attack, James Milner was solid in the middle of the park and Jordan Henderson was a rock at the back.

But arguably Liverpool's best player on the night was Alexander-Arnold.

The Englishman's struggles have been well documented in the past few months.

He is considered by many to be the best right-back in the world but he hasn't been able to live up to that billing recently.

His performances have seen him come under some criticism from football fans.

But he answered the critics with a sensational performance on the evening.

He grabbed a goal, an assist and, perhaps more importantly, he was solid in defence.

His highlights from the match have been compiled by @CF_Comps and you can view them below:

Many Liverpool fans have praised Alexander-Arnold after watching the highlights and you can view some of the best reaction below.

Squawka have posted his statistics from the game and they make for impressive reading.

As well as his goal and an assist, the English youngster also made eight ball recoveries, two interceptions and won 80% of his duels.

Alexander-Arnold, rated at £99m by Transfermarkt, spoke to Liverpoolfc.com after the game.

"At the end of the day we are a team that likes to perform well but it's a results business and we want to be getting wins," he said.

"We haven't been able to get that in the last four or five games, so it was good to put things right and do it in a way like we did.

"We've been getting there in the last few games but just haven't really been scoring, but it all clicked today. It was a good place to do it as well against rivals and it's always nice to get the win.

"It's been a poor run of results, which we can't really afford, so it was important for us to come here and get a result. We wanted to come here and take the three points and we've been able to do that with an unbelievable performance from the lads."

