Tottenham must have fancied their chances of getting back in the title race as they hosted Liverpool on Thursday.

The champions came into the match having not won since Christmas and Jose Mourinho would have been licking his lips at the prospect of getting one over Jurgen Klopp.

However, things didn’t go to plan for the home side.

The most promising moment of the first half came after just three minutes as Son Heung-Min saw his goal disallowed by VAR.

From then on, Liverpool dominated the opening 45 minutes and got their reward in the last kick before half time.

Jordan Henderson clipped a lovely ball over to Sadio Mane, who squared it to Roberto Firmino to finish. It was the perfect time to score.

But it left Mourinho going in at the break absolutely fuming.

So much so that it “kicked off” in the dressing room during the 15 minutes as players had it out, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

The Portuguese blamed right-back Serge Aurier for the goal and Mourinho subsequently substituted him in a double change - something that 'infuriated' the player.

Aurier responded by storming out of the stadium at half-time and not staying to watch the second half. Wow.

We’d love to have seen that on Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing’ documentary.

Now we wait to see if Mourinho decides to punish the Ivorian for his behaviour. We can’t imagine it’ll go down too well.

Speaking after the match, Mourinho admitted the mood in the dressing room at half-time was “difficult”.

“It was the mood of team that was difficult to accept you are losing,” he said.

“It's difficult to accept the nature of the goal because the goal is in some aspects a replica of the chance they had in the first minute. So it's, of course, a mood where people is not happy”.

Also being replaced at half-time was Harry Kane, who picked up a knock on both his ankles.

"Two ankles, the first was a bad tackle, it was Thiago, the second one I didn't know well,” Mourinho said.

"But two injuries in both ankles, the second one worst than the first one - a few weeks, I don't know.

"For Harry to leave a game when he wants to play - it's not a nothing injury. How long we have to wait and see."

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

News Now - Sport News