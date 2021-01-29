West Brom are really struggling at the moment.

The club sacked Slaven Bilic in December and swiftly replaced him with Sam Allardyce in the hope that he could transform the club's fortunes.

However, his arrival hasn't really had the desired effect.

The Baggies have won just once in their last six games.

They have conceded 20 goals in that time and slipped to 19th in the Premier League table.

The next few days in the transfer market are therefore crucial for Allardyce and his side.

West Brom have been strongly linked with Galatasary's Mbaye Diagne and Celta Vigo's Okay Yokuslu in the past week.

Per the Telegraph, they expect to complete the signings of both players before the window closes.

And the club are believed to be interested in bolstering their attacking options further.

According to L'Equipe, per GetFrenchFootballNews, West Brom have been in touch for Bordeaux's Josh Maja.

The Nigeria forward struggled to nail down a regular starting berth and has scored just twice in 17 games for the French club this season.

They will have competition from West Ham, though, who are also believed to be interested in the 22-year-old.

Maja, valued at £5.8m by Transfermarkt, left Sunderland in controversial circumstances in 2019.

He earned multiple admires during his time with the Black Cats, including from Kevin Phillips.

Phillips told Football Insider last year that Maja is a 'natural goal scorer' and that Sunderland would have been promoted to the Championship if he stayed.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

West Brom need all the help they can get in attacking areas.

The club signed Karlan Grant for £15 million last summer but he has struggled massively, scoring just once in 13 games.

The Baggies also have Callum Robinson, but he's scored just twice in the Premier League in 2020/21.

Maja hasn't produced the goods this season but he could benefit from a change of scenery.

If they can manage to get him in for cheap, then they should pull the trigger.

