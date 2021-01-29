Wolves news: Tim Spiers wants Nuno Espirito Santo to start Willian Jose against Palace

Willian Jose made his Wolverhampton Wanderers debut on Wednesday night in a 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Pressure has been mounting on Nuno Espirito Santo in recent weeks but the midweek result felt like a step in the right direction.

The new manager bounce provided by Thomas Tuchel posed an ominous threat and naturally discussion over Chelsea's manager dominated the pre-match narrative, but Wolves nullified the hosts for large spells and emerged from the game with a valuable point.

Next up for Wolves is another trip to the capital to face Crystal Palace on Saturday as they bid to end a barren run of seven league games without a win.

The absence of Raul Jimenez has underpinned Wolves' regression of late and shed light on just how instrumental he is to a club with far loftier ambitions than their current league position would suggest.

With Fabio Silva clearly too inexperienced to plug the gap left by Jimenez, Wolves signed Jose on a short-term loan deal this month and he was brought on to replace Daniel Podence with 18 minutes left to play at Chelsea.

The 29-year-old provided glimpses of what he's capable in his brief cameo and also denied Chelsea a late winner by blocking Kai Havertz's goalbound header.

In the aftermath of proceedings, Jose's involvement was an obvious talking point and one that was addressed by respected journalist Tim Spiers in his post-match Q&A column, per The Athletic.

Indeed, Spiers was seemingly impressed by his hold-up play and claimed he'd like to see him involved from the outset at Selhurst Park.

"It's a good foundation for a busy few weeks ahead. Would like to see Willian start on Saturday for that focal point for counter attacks. Tonight was all about a clean sheet but will need more adventure at Palace."

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Wolves are languishing in 13th place and their lack of firepower is proving incredibly problematic.

Not only has Jimenez's absence left them without a natural goal scorer, it's deprived them of a focal point and stifled the club's creative players.

The likes of Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence and Adama Traore have been expected to fill in at centre-forward and skewed the balance of the team.

Given Jose is a natural number nine and loves to play on the line of the last defender while also using his physicality and close control to link the play, it's no surprise that Spiers is eager to see him involved from the get go.

An injection of attacking spark would be priceless for Nuno in the midst of a miserable run of form.

