After a year later than what was originally planned, the super-middleweight unification bout between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders is finally about to happen.

According to The Athletic report, if Alvarez manages to get through his fight with Avni Yildirim without too much hassle, he could be in line to fight just weeks later against Saunders in May.

The fight will, according to reports, take place somewhere in the US and would happen on either May 1 or May 8.

Saunders is currently undefeated, going 30 professional fights without defeat, and has let his feelings be known about having a unification bout with Alvarez. It now seems like he has finally had his calls answered.

Saunders was in the mix to fight Alvarez back in December, however, the Mexican decided to fight Callum Smith instead. Alvarez easily took apart Smith in a bout that he won by decision after 12 rounds.

Originally, both Alvarez and Saunders were supposed to fight back in May of 2020, but due to the pandemic, those plans fell through.

September 12 was then put forward as a date for the fight, but unwilling to take a cut pay due to fans not being allowed in, Saunders rejected the fight.

Things have been a lot easier to arrange the third time around with Eddie Hearn, who owns Matchroom Boxing and also happens to be the promoter for Saunders, managing to sign Alvarez to a two-fight deal with his brand.

Alvarez is at the top of his game currently, and he has unbridled success over the Brits in recent times. When the fight does take place, Saunders will look to go against the grain as Alvarez has beaten Amir Khan, Ryan Rhodes, Matthew Hatton, Smith and more already.

Saunders spoke about the potential fight back in August, and his confidence was at an all-time high. So much so, he stated he will only get paid if he wins the bout.

"I'll tell you what I'll do – the money I've signed for, keep it. I swear to God, I'll let you keep it," he told iFL TV.

"If he wants to come to England I'll let him keep it and I'll fight him for free.

"If I beat him, pay me what I'm contracted. If I don't, don't pay me. That's how fair I can be. That's how confident I am of beating him."

