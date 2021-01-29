It was a bad night for Tottenham for more than one reason on Thursday.

Not only did they lose 3-1 to an out-of-form Liverpool but they also lost Harry Kane.

The Spurs talisman picked up two ankles injuries during the first-half - one on each ankle - and had to be taken off at the break.

The first came from Thiago’s tackle as Kane’s right ankle was caught underneath the Spaniard.

Just when the striker appeared to have recovered from that knock, he was down on the turf yet again. This time, he was holding his left ankle.

It was an injury that forced Kane off at half-time with his side 1-0 down. Without their star man, Spurs went on to lose 3-1.

After the match, Jose Mourinho pointed the finger at Thiago for Kane’s withdrawal and admitted he didn’t know how long the striker will be out for.

"Two ankles, the first was a bad tackle, it was Thiago, the second one I didn't know well," Mourinho told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"But two injuries in both ankles, the second one worst than the first one - a few weeks, I don't know. There are some players you can't replace.

"For Harry to leave a game when he wants to play with the team losing, for Harry to come out means it is not a nothing injury.

“For how long I can’t tell you. I don’t know, we will have to wait and see.”

However, rival fans are sharing a video of how Kane picked up the second - and seemingly more serious - ankle knock.

He’s often been criticised this season for backing into defenders as they jump to win headers, causing them to fall awkwardly on the ground. The most notable example of this was when he won a penalty against Brighton for a cynical bump on Adam Lallana which sent the former Liverpool midfielder flying.

And it seems Kane was attempting just that on Henderson. However, the Liverpool skipper didn’t jump to challenge for the ball as Kane anticipated, causing the Spurs man to trip and twist his ankle.

It’s horrible to wish injury on a professional footballer but rivals fans believed there was an element of karma involved after Kane had endangered rival defenders on multiple occasions with his trademark move.

We hope Kane recovers quickly from his ankle injury and he’s soon banging in the goals once again.

