According to fellow heavyweight contender Joe Joyce, Anthony Joshua’s negative style of boxing could be his undoing against Tyson Fury.

Joshua, who is the WBA, WBO, and IBF champion, is thought to be fighting Fury in a £200million heavyweight superfight in either late May or early June.

Joyce, who has sparred with both fighters, thinks the Gypsy King has an edge over Joshua.

Joyce will be a keen onlooker for the fight as he is set to fight against former undisputed cruiserweight champ Oleksandr Usyk for the interim title belt, with the winner in line for a potential shot at the victor of the Joshua-Fury fight.

Joyce spoke to Standard Sport about the potential superfight, and was pretty damning about Joshua and his style.

“I’m going with Fury because of his performances and the way he’s come back from his lowest point to beat Deontay Wilder for the WBC,” Joyce said, as per RingNews24.

I think that while Joshua’s picked himself up since losing to Andy Ruiz Jr, he’s kind of been a bit too negative in his style and been a bit wary of the shots coming back at him.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s a 50-50 fight. Joshua has got great strength, hand speed, dedication and motivation, and he’s very competitive.

“With Fury, you know he is mentally very strong, tactically as well. He’s unorthodox and hard to hit, he’s fast and he’s a bigger guy with the longer reach. For me, he has the edge.”

Joyce was put as the No.2 contender after he defeated Daniel Dubois, a fellow contender in 10 rounds last November.

Joyce has already faced Usyk in the World Series of Boxing, which is a semi-professional event that is held annually. Joyce lost the fight back in 2013 by decision.

According to Joyce, he has significantly improved and is more than ready to fight the winner of the Joshua-Fury bout.

“I think I’m ready for them both. They’re both at the top of their game,” he said.

“I’d make sure I have a great training camp and get my tactics right but I’m confident of my ability. I’ve sparred them both, we had competitive spars and it’ll be the same on fight night just with a lot more at stake.

“If I get through Usyk and make that, and beat him, I’ve got the potential to fight the winner of AJ-Fury, which is the biggest fight. That’s all of belts on the line.”

Joyce has been labelled an underdog for the majority of his career and was considered a second-string fighter when compared to Joshua in the amateurs.

“I’m used to that kind of thing as I guess in the GB team I was always in Joshua’s shadow,” he said.

“I’ve always been a bit stealth and under the radar. The fight against Dubois was like my big coming out fight. Now my face is being included with all the top names so I’m going in the right direction.”

