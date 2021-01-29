This weekend sees the return of a pulsating WWE event and there is plenty to get excited about - Royal Rumble 2021 is going to be one of the most entertaining pay-per-view events of the year.

Throughout the years, WWE legends such as John Cena, Triple H and others have come out on top in the thrilling, 30-man and 30-woman showdown.

The winner will earn the right to challenge for any title of their choice at ‘The Showcase of the Immortals’.

Royal Rumble 2021 will take place this Sunday, January 31 at Tropicana Field in Florida and you can watch the event live in the UK from midnight.

WWE star Daniel Bryan is the bookies’ current favourite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble, with SkyBet placing his odds at evens at the top of the pile.

Over on the Women’s side, Bianca Belair is the favourite at 6/4, while Alexa Bliss is a close second with odds of 10/3.

But who has triumphed and been the royal rumble winners of the past decade? Find out below.

Royal Rumble 2010 - Edge

The 2010 event was something special for WWE fans to enjoy. After Cena eliminated Batista, it was just himself and Edge left in the ring to battle it out.

However, it was Edge who triumphed and wrote his name into the history books. The event lasted just shy of 50 minutes.

Royal Rumble 2011 - Alberto Del Rio

This 40-man royal rumble was certainly a spectacle. Santino Marella was prematurely celebrating his victory without realising Del Rio was still involved, which is when the latter rolled out the way, lifted the rope and eliminated his opponent to be crowned champion.

Royal Rumble 2012 - Sheamus

2012 was a 30-man royal rumble that lasted 54 minutes and 52 seconds. The final two standing were Chris Jericho and Shaemus; the latter performed his ‘Brogue Kick’ to triumph over his opponent and win the entire event.

Royal Rumble 2013 - John Cena

This one was for the several Cena fans across the globe. The WWE star has always been adored by fans and when he triumphed over Ryback to become the fourth wrestler to win multiple Rumble matches.

Royal Rumble 2014 - Batista

Current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns came ever-so-close to winning the 2014 Royal Rumble, but Batista had other ideas.

With the pair left standing, Reigns was thrown over the top rope by Batista to set-up a title challenge at WrestleMania.

Royal Rumble 2015 - Roman Reigns

In the 30-man event that lasted just under an hour, the previous year’s runner-up came back for revenge and that’s exactly what Reigns did.

After eliminating both Kane and the Big Show, Reigns then removed Rusev to win the encounter.

Royal Rumble 2016 - Triple H

After entering the ring as the final contestant at number 30, Triple H only had to spend nine minutes in action to secure the victory after eliminating Dean Ambrose to conclude the event.

Royal Rumble 2017 - Randy Orton

Reigns, the man who had already won the 2015 Royal Rumble and came close to winning the 2014 clash, was ever-so close to making it a double before Orton stopped him.

Orton, who entered the ring at number 23, eliminated Reigns with his signature ‘RKO’ move.

Royal Rumble 2018 - Asuka & Shinsuke Nakamura

2018 saw the introduction of the first Women’s Royal Rumble and has featured on the pay-per-view event ever since.

Asuka became the first-ever winner of the Women’s match-up, eliminating Nikki Bella at the end of the battle. As for the Men’s, Nakamura eliminated Reigns - the man who had been in the final two thrice prior to this occasion - and shocked the wrestling world.

Royal Rumble 2019 - Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

In the 2019 Royal Rumble event, Rollins won the Men’s clash after eliminating Braun Strowman in the final face-off.

Over on the 30-Women event, Lynch succeeded after eliminating Charlotte Flair at the end of the event.

Royal Rumble 2020 - Drew McIntyre & Charlotte Flair

Reigns once again made the final two in an hour-long event at the 2020 Royal Rumble but was caused further frustration after being eliminated by Drew McIntryre, who set up a WWE championship title challenge against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

The Women’s event offered an exciting clash as Flair got her revenge from the previous year, eliminating Shayna Baszler in the final face-off to be crowned 2020 Royal Rumble winner.

Let's hope the 2021 Royal Rumble lives up to the excitement of previous years!

News Now - Sport News