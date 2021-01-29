Goldberg, who is a former world champion, is set to take on Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title this weekend at the Royal Rumble.

Speaking ahead of the pay-per-view, he had some kind words for the man he will be facing as he named four current Superstars that are the future of the company in his opinion.

Along with McIntyre, Goldberg named-dropped three rather interesting picks, possibly three names that no one else would consider.

Speaking to WWE UK, as per The Metro, Goldberg said: "I mean the usual suspects… Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee, and Ricochet. I’ve always been a HUGE fan of Finn Balor.

I’d have to say those four are the future. There’s no question about it. In my opinion. And what do I know?

Balor, who is the current NXT Champion, said he loves the idea of wrestlers of Goldberg’s stature coming back as he still has lots to give the sport.

He spoke to Metro.co.uk about the legend, saying: "For me, when the tide comes in, all the ships rise… If we can have Goldberg on the show, if we can have anyone on the show for one night, I feel it’s better one night than never. I welcome these legends with open arms!"

Even with the kind words said about him from Balor, Goldberg did not want to get ahead of himself by thinking who could be waiting for him should he defeat McIntyre on Sunday.

"Wow. That’s an interesting question. You know, I’m going to plead the fifth and just say I don’t care. It doesn’t matter. I’ve got to get through Drew first," he pointed out.

"He’s the only one on my mind, I’m not looking past him for one second. He deserves the respect from a guy like me, he really does. I hope that I can conquer him, absolutely.

"Whoever the opponent is that wins the Rumble and gets to compete against the champion at WrestleMania, it’s going to be a wonderful fight whoever it is. I’ve got to kick Drew’s ass first."

The WCW legend also stated his respect for McIntyre and his bumpy road to the top of WWE, and he feels that the fight is a good measuring stick to see how far the Scotsman has come.

He added: "I haven’t watched all of it but I have been attentive, no question. Even though I have been away you need to check in and make sure that your product is being represented by the right people.

"I’m a fan of Drew. I appreciate what he has done. I appreciate the long road to his success that he has travelled. My question though: is he ready? We’re not going to know until he steps in the ring with me."

News Now - Sport News