Boxing: Jake Paul trains with Jorge Masvidal as he predicts ambitious Ben Askren finish

Jake Paul's adventures in the professional boxing world continue apace after he agreed a fight with former MMA star, Ben Askren.

The pair are set to come to blows on April 17 in what could prove to be a rather underwhelming bout.

After months of calling out the big dogs such as Conor McGregor, Paul has settled for a second-rate combat star, who has never boxed before.

Still, that won't stop the controversial YouTuber from making a big song and dance about it and he has now enlisted the help of UFC star, Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal is best known for the stunning, record-breaking knockout he inflicted on Askren.

Back in 2019, Masvidal brutally knocked Askren out in just five seconds with a vicious knee to the head.

Askren lifelessly flopped to the floor before the referee intervened to call the fight to a close.

Now, it seems Masvidal is teaching Paul the secrets behind that stunning lockdown, with the YouTuber doing everything he can to make sure Askren knows about it.

Alongside the footage of the training sessions, Paul posted a typically ill-thought caption the read:

“He knocked out my opponent @benaskren in 5 seconds and now will help me do it in less time.. @gamebredfighter is teaching me his secrets…

"April 17th the fight will last less than 4 seconds and then we coming for @natediaz209.”

Paul really is a piece of work, isn't he?

Speaking on the upcoming bout, UFC up-and-comer Michael Chandler claimed that Askren, despite his utter lack of boxing experience, could get the job done.

"Let’s be honest, Ben isn’t the most talented striker.

"If you are Jake Paul you chose the right mixed martial artist to step inside the boxing ring. But I’m telling you right now, don’t overlook my man Ben."

In truth, Paul has been typically slimy. He's chosen a mid-level fighter staggeringly low on confidence and given him very little time to train up as a boxer.

We can only hope that Askren shakes off the ghosts of Masvidal's past and steps up to the plate against Paul.

The world is behind you, Ben.

