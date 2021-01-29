Tottenham are picking up the pieces from a damning defeat to Liverpool on Thursday night.

Jose Mourinho was left furious at his side's individual mistakes, which contributed to all three of the Reds' goals.

Going into the game, the champions hadn't found the back of the net for more than 360 minutes of Premier League football.

Enter Dr Tottenham, who was waiting with a cure to Jurgen Klopp's attacking ills.

After Heung-min Son's early goal was disallowed by VAR for offside, it fell to Roberto Firmino to open the scoring right on the stroke of half-time.

That reportedly led to explosive scenes inside the Spurs dressing room. Per the Telegraph, Serge Aurier stormed out of the stadium after being told he was being substituted by Mourinho.

The players had been involved in what the Daily Mail describe as a "fiery inquest about defensive errors for the first goal". It's then claimed it "kicked off" inside the changing room.

The Ivorian's decision to leave will no doubt have infuriated Mourinho, who is known to have his reservations about the right-back's defensive competency.

And while Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris hardly covered themselves in glory in the build-up to Firmino's goal, footage has highlighted just how poor Aurier's defending was before Sadio Mane's initial run.

It was a clever ball over the top from Jordan Henderson, but one which exploited the defender being totally flat on his feet.

No wonder Mourinho hauled him off.

That was part of a double substitution at half-time. Yet while Aurier's withdrawal may be the one grabbing plenty of headlines this morning due to his reaction, the other had some rather serious ramifications for Tottenham's season too.

Harry Kane had initially struggled on after a challenge with Henderson, but told Mourinho he had hurt both ankles.

The Spurs boss confirmed after the game that he now expects the striker to be out for "a few weeks".

Aurier's outburst is probably the least of Mourinho's worries right now.

News Now - Sport News