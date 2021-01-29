The Royal Rumble returns on Sunday.

It's one of WWE's most exciting pay-per-view events and either the namesake 30-man or 30-woman match is likely to be the main event.

This year, interestingly, there is no clear favourite to win either match. Or, in other words, no obvious winner.

In 2020, Drew McIntyre won the Royal Rumble and went on to main event WrestleMania against Brock Lesnar and that was a push that many fans expected.

But 12 months on, things are quite different. McIntyre and Roman Reigns hold the two top men's belts and it's hard to see anyone de-throning either of them.

The favourite for the women's match isn't exactly clear cut either. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley and even Ronda Rousey are amongst those tipped to stand tall at the end.

So, expect the unexpected at Sunday's Royal Rumble. Or maybe expect something scary.

Why do we say that you ask? Well, reliable source WrestleVotes has tweeted to suggest that Vince McMahon is giving a lot of consideration to a rumble finish that 'scares the death' out of staff.

"Sorry for the lack of details here but still noteworthy IMO; had a brief conversation earlier with a source regarding the Men’s Royal Rumble match," WrestleVotes wrote.

"They said quote: 'There’s a finish that scares the death out of me. And it’s legitimately getting heavy consideration'. yikes."

Well, that's certainly an ominous suggestion and it could mean absolutely anything.

Is it going to be a literal 'scary' finish - perhaps involving 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt? Or maybe the plans scare staff to death because they know fans will hate the finish.

Goldberg entering the match at No.30 and winning, anyone?

Of course, we will have to wait and see what happens. But remember - this is the Royal Rumble.

WWE could have a massive surprise up their sleeve - good or bad. We're certainly interested to see!

