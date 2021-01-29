This Premier League season has been crazy.

Following the latest batch of midweek fixtures, there is just six points separating the top five. When you take into account that Tottenham (6th), Everton (7th) and Aston Villa (10th) have games in hand, it’s even tighter at the top that it seems.

Say the three clubs were to win their games in hand, there would be six points separating the top eight. Yeah, it’s a crazy season.

Manchester City may have emerged as frontrunners in recent weeks but it takes a very foolish person to predict who will win the title or who will finish in the top-four.

Meanwhile, at the other end, Sheffield United and West Brom already look set for relegation but the third relegation spot is certainly up in the air.

But nothing is up in the air as far as FiveThirtyEight is concerned.

Those guys just love crunching data and their forecast for the final Premier League table has been updated following the midweek fixtures.

If you want to discover the complex formula behind FiveThirtyEight’s algorithms, check them out HERE.

So, how will the Premier League table finish and how many points will each side get?

Let’s take a look:

So, perhaps unsurprisingly, Man City run away with the league title - with an 84% probability of triumphing. In fact, Pep Guardiola’s side are set to win the Premier League by a mammoth TWELVE points from Liverpool.

Two points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side are Manchester United with Leicester making up the top-four on 68 points.

There doesn’t actually seem to be much of a dogfight for a top-four with Tottenham finishing five points adrift of Leicester in fifth. Thomas Tuchel can only help Chelsea to a sixth-placed finish and, presumably, get the sack (we’re only half-joking).

West Ham come next with Aston Villa, Everton and Arsenal making up the top 10.

Incidentally, just four points separate Spurs in fifth and Arsenal in 10th. There may not a huge fight for the top-four but just imagine going into the final day not knowing whether you’ll finish fifth or 10th!

It’s less tight at the bottom with West Brom actually propping up the table with 24 points. Sheffield United recover admirably but are 19th on 26 points.

Newcastle win the fight to stay up, consigning Fulham to an instant return to the Championship.

We might as well fast forward until May because we now know exactly how the Premier League is going to play out…

