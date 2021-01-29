Preparations for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury are ramping up as we get ever closer to the finalisation of a contract.

Eddie Hearn confirmed this week that the first drafts of the deal had been shared between the two parties with the Matchroom boss expecting an agreement within a couple of weeks.

The bout promises to be the biggest in the history of British boxing with Bob Arum predicting it will smash every single pay-per-view record in the book.

Speaking to talkSPORT earlier this week, Arum opened up on the status of the talks.

"I talked to Eddie yesterday. Eddie, with the Joshua people, will have the first draft of the contract to us on Tuesday.

"And then I will circulate it to Frank [Warren], to Tyson and to the various lawyers.

"We’ll then get back to Eddie with our comments and I really believe that this is pretty much a no-brainer because everybody are professionals and want this to happen.

"So I think shortly we’ll be able to tie this up and then jointly select the site."

It seems that both Fury and Joshua are confident of a deal being made with little complication as they continue to post footage of their training sessions.

Yesterday, Tyson Fury shared an inside into his training with SugarHill Steward and today, Joshua has given us a glimpse of his work on his left hook.

Captioning the video on his Instagram story, "If it ain't the uppercut, it'll be the left hook", Joshua showed off his terrifying raw power.

Imagine taking a hit like that.

He has been making a big fuss about the left hook of late and is clearly planning on employing it with regularity in the Fury bout.

Unfortunately, it looks as though the Battle of Britain will have to take place on foreign shores, with continued lockdown regulations in the UK ruling out the possibility of having fans at the fight.

Hearn has reported big-money offerings from all over the globe but the prevailing consensus is that Saudi Arabia will come out on top in the bid to host the brawl.

Either way, it is a fight that has been years in the making and you can be sure that fans will take whatever they can get.

Make it happen, lads.

