Liverpool's unsung hero James Milner excelled in Sadio Mane's shadow vs Spurs

Liverpool emphatically ended a run of five Premier League games without a win by recording a 3-1 victory away at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday evening.

The revered triumvirate of Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane performed with a zip and fluidity that has been eluding them in recent weeks, and their timely return to form naturally grabbed the headlines.

Mane was particularly outstanding for the visitors in an all-action performance that included both a goal and an assist, while he also showcased his defensive diligence by recording four interceptions as well as three fouls.

It felt intuitive to laud the Senegal international in the aftermath of what was a captivating display of dynamic forward play.

His pre-match shadow boxing routine in front of the BT Sport cameras suggested he was up for a dogged fight against a feisty Jose Mourinho side, and he came out swinging before landing the pivotal knockout blow in the 65th minute to put Liverpool into an unassailable 3-1 lead.

The headlines belonged to Mane while James Milner, as he so often does, somewhat went under the radar with an excellent display in what was just his fourth Premier League start of the campaign.

Alongside Georginio Wijnaldum and Thiago Alcantara, the former England international proved that he's not yet beyond his shelf life with a display that was laced with creativity.

The foundations of Milner's career have been built on his exemplary work-rate and versatility, but his intelligent dummy to create Mo Salah's second goal in the 3-2 FA Cup defeat against Manchester United last weekend provided a reminder of his ingenuity in attack.

And while he didn't manage to get himself on the scoresheet or provide an assist against Spurs, he finished the game as Liverpool's most dangerous passer of the ball.

Per Whoscored, Milner played a team-high four key passes on the night, which was more than Firmino (3), Salah (2) and Mane (1). His playmaker-in-chief partner, Thiago, a player whose entire career has been built on his ability to break the lines, didn't record a single key pass on the night.

A return of three tackles and two interceptions capped off an excellent all-round display and proved that Milner, whose £140k-per-week contract is due to run out in June 2022, is able to balance both defensive and attacking responsibilities in a multi-faceted midfield role.

The former Manchester City and Aston Villa man may have turned 35 this month but his display at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium proved that Klopp's Mr Dependable is more than just a gap-plugging squad player.

Liverpool's front-three, and Mane in particular, will dominate the post-match narrative, but Milner deserves a special mention for what was arguably his most complete display of the season thus far.

