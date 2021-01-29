Logan Paul has confirmed that his planned fight against Floyd Mayweather will go ahead, but is set to be postponed.

The two men were due to face off in an exhibition bout on February 20, although that date has now been pushed back. A new date has yet to be announced.

It would be Paul’s third career fight, having drawn to fellow YouTuber KSI in an exhibition bout back in 2018, before losing the rematch – which was granted professional status – via split decision in November 2019.

Online sources suggested last week that the fight could be cancelled entirely due to an alleged ‘lack of interest.’

That would contradict a statement made by Solomon Engel, CEO of Fanmio, a company connected with Mayweather, who said that he could see the fight breaking the current pay-per-view buy record of 4.6 million.

However, Paul himself has quashed claims that the fight would not go ahead, and claimed that a strength and conditioning coach inside his camp had leaked information.

Speaking to The Night Shift Gaming, he said: “It’s just stupid. A guy who we had come to test to be a strength and conditioning coach leaked information about the fight.

“As soon as this got out, he said that the fight was being pushed [back], I said, ‘F*** we’ve had a leak from inside our camp, no-one else was supposed to know that.

“Then the narrative changed to, ‘Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul fight postponed due to lack of interest’.

“Lack of interest? What the f***? There’s not been a fight that’s made this much noise the whole year.”

Paul then explained how dealings with Mayweather’s camp have slowed up the finalising of the fight, and expressed confidence in his own abilities ahead of the bout.

“I’ll say this – the complications are when you are dealing with someone like Floyd Mayweather, who is the most desired, highest paid fighter on the planet and he operates at a certain calibre, and the people around him want to make sure their talent, their fighter is performing at a certain level, there are a lot of hoops to jump through,” he said.

“There are a lot of people involved and you’ve only got one shot at it so you need to get it absolutely 1,000 per cent right. We’re just making sure we’re doing that.

“But yeah, I’m still going to beat the s*** out of Floyd Mayweather. Or, maybe he’s going to beat the s*** out of me, who knows? The point is it’s still going to happen.”

News Now - Sport News