A documentary focusing on the life and career of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher is set to be broadcast later this year.

The film was due to be aired in December last year, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Production of the film began in May 2019.

It has been backed by Schumacher’s family, who have provided private recordings to the filmmakers, and will feature interviews with the 52-year-old’s wife Corinna, as well as other family members.

The German's health has been strictly guarded since suffering a serious brain injury in a skiing accident in 2013.

He was placed in a medically-induced coma for six months, before returning to his home in Geneva, Switzerland to continue his recovery.

The Daily Mail says that the film will ‘provide a rare insight to Formula One fans on his health battle.’

Explaining what fans should expect from the documentary, Schumacher family spokesperson Sabine Kehm said: “The film will portray Michael’s incomparable career, but also show the many facets of a complex man.

"The merciless and daring Formula 1 driver, the ambitious athlete, the accomplished mechanic with a unique technical flair, the reliable team player and loving family man.”

Benjamin Seikel of B14 Film, the film company producing the documentary, stated: “We’re very happy about the trust that Michael Schumacher’s family and management have shown us. Without their support, this film would not have been possible.

“It’s time for this film. But of course we’re very aware of the responsibility that comes with it.”

During his illustrious career, the German won a joint-record seven Drivers’ Championships over a 10-year spell, and recorded 91 race victories. He is widely considered as one of the greatest drivers of all time.

He won his first championship with Benetton in 1994, before regaining the title in 1995 with the same team.

Schumacher then moved on to Ferrari, where he would capture five consecutive titles between 2000 and 2004. He retired in 2006, before returning to the sport to drive for Mercedes for a three-year spell between 2010 and 2012.

Meanwhile, his son Mick will ensure that there is the presence of a second generation of the Schumacher family in Formula One, having signed with Haas for 2021.

The 21-year-old, who is a Ferrari Academy driver, tested for the Scuderia at their Fiorano base yesterday afternoon.

