Kylian Mbappe seems to be linked with a Liverpool move every other month.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is one of the best players in the sport and with his contract due to expire in 2022, football fans across the world are eagerly awaiting his next big move.

Mbappe has been playing it coy about extending his deal at the Parc des Princes and Real Madrid are repeatedly linked with a future move in amongst the Spanish press.

Liverpool-Mbappe links

But for all the tightened purse strings at Anfield in recent years, there has been no shortage of links between the Premier League champions and a player tipped for future Ballon d'Or glory.

It's hard to imagine Liverpool making the sort of nine-figure bid that you'd need to secure Mbappe's signature, but if they can pounce when his contract runs down, then the rewards could be ludicrous.

And it looks as though Jurgen Klopp is actively trying to massage the situation with reports from French television suggesting that the Reds are well and truly in the hunt.

Klopp 'seriously pressing' for move

According to Get French Football News, Canal + claimed on their Late Football Show programme that the Liverpool manager 'is seriously pressing Kylian Mbappé’s entourage.'

Fabinho has also been linked with Liverpool's chase for the World Cup winner with the Reds hoping to persuade him into a Premier League move by making him the figurehead of their new project.

However, it remains unclear whether the £162 million-rated star would be interested in a Liverpool move and they can probably expect competition from both Real as well as PSG themselves.

But in the meantime, it's clear that Mbappe isn't 100% convinced with tying himself down to a few more years in the French capital, admitting his trepidation in an interview with Téléfoot Chaine.

Mbappe unsure about new contract

"We are talking with the club," Mbappe revealed. "I said that I am reflecting on it too, because I think it is a signature, that if I sign, I am investing myself for the long term into PSG.

"And I am very happy here. I have always been very happy here. The fans and the club have always helped me. And I will always be very thankful to the club.

"I want to think about what I want to do in the coming years, where I want to be, and that is now I will be reflecting on it. I think that yes, I will have to soon make a decision.

"But for now I am in deep thought. If I had the answer today, I would have given it today. This is not a desire to take up time, it is just to really think about it.

"I don’t want to sign a contract and then one year later say I want to leave because I did not want to sign the contract. If I sign, it is to stay. That is why it requires thought.”

In other words, over to you, Liverpool.

