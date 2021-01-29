"Nobody expects me to be here long," admitted Thomas Tuchel at his unveiling as Chelsea manager.

The German replaced Frank Lampard earlier this week and faces a tough ask to win over sections of the Blues faithful following the departure of the Stamford Bridge icon.

Chelsea fans are used to seeing managers come and go, but Lampard's exit has been particularly painful.

Roman Abramovich felt he had no choice but to act, though, with his side on a run of five defeats in eight league games.

Tuchel becomes the 12th permanent manager of the Abramovich era, hence the billionaire's ruthless reputation.

Yet in spite of the stereotypes, Chelsea aren't actually the worst culprits for parting with their beleaguered head coaches.

RantCasino.com have conducted a study thanks to data from Soccer Base and six Premier League clubs have a higher managerial turnover.

Premier League managerial changes

Let's take a look at the results - they're taking into account managers since 2000.

20. Arsenal (4)

19. Manchester United (6)

18. Liverpool (6)

17. Manchester City (9)

16. Burnley (10)

15. Everton (11)

14. Tottenham (13)

13. Sheffield United (13)

12. Wolves (15)

11. West Ham (17)

10. Fulham (17)

9. Newcastle (18)

8. Brighton (20)

7. Chelsea (21)

6. Aston Villa (21)

5. Leeds (22)

4. West Brom (24)

3. Southampton (24)

2. Leicester (27)

1. Crystal Palace (27)

The seemingly eternal reigns of Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson have skewed this a little.

Arsenal and Manchester United have both struggled to replace their figureheads. That shouldn't take away too much from the fact that the two clubs have had so few managers compared to some of their counterparts.

It might come as a surprise to see Tottenham so low down the table given that Daniel Levy has typically dispensed with managers like they were going out of fashion.

Incidentally, the study almost completely coincides with his reign as chairman, which has seen him axe the likes of Glenn Hoddle, Martin Jol, Juande Ramos, Harry Redknapp and Mauricio Pochettino.

But that pales in significance compared to Crystal Palace and Leicester. The Foxes showed how cutthroat they could be when they sacked Claudio Ranieri just months after winning the Premier League title.

Palace's decisions have often been fair - Frank de Boer can have had no complaint at receiving his marching orders after the Eagles failed to score a goal under him.

Perhaps Lampard can take some comfort in the knowledge that it's simply a brutal world out there in the Premier League.

