There aren't many fighters in the world quite as ruthless Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The undefeated Russian enjoyed a stellar career in the UFC, stepping out of the Octagon for the last time with a supreme record of 29-0.

There remains hope that Khabib could be persuaded back into the sport to hunt down a round 30, but there are very few, if any, challengers for him at the moment.

Conor McGregor's humiliation at the hands of Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 only fortified Khabib's stance and he seems further from making a return than ever.

One of the few athletes who could consider themselves worthy of being part of the Khabib conversation is Georges St-Pierre.

The Canadian recently admitted that he would be open to fighting Khabib, but he wouldn't be able to do it at lightweight.

However, according to Khabib's last victim, a weight difference would be no problem at all for 'The Eagle'.

Speaking to ESPN, Justin Gaethje claimed that Khabib could easily best rivals who came in at 30 pounds heavier than him

"I mean, he’s (Khabib) very strong, very strong,” Gaethje said.

"You know, the transition from the takedown — you know, his ability to take shots, I landed some really, really clean shots and he’s got a hell of a poker face cause he acted — I know it hurt him, but he reacted like it didn’t hurt him.

"He has a great jab, his jab is effective because of his level changes. I mean, you gotta almost pull your hips back every time he’s changing levels.

"I could’ve fought him a different way and tried to really stand my ground and not move as I did, you’ll never know — I’ll never know.

"But I’ll move on and keep working and push onto the next one.

I’m not sure anybody under 185-pounds in the UFC or in the world could beat that man.

While it seems unlikely at this point, a GSP vs Khabib fight would undoubtedly be one of the biggest events in UFC history.

Whether it is something Dana White is willing to consider is another question entirely.

