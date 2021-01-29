Everton's £6.3m-valued flop outlines transfer wish before Monday's deadline

Everton striker Cenk Tosun could be on his way out of the club before the transfer deadline.

The Turkey international has become one of the worst flops in the club’s history since his signing from Besiktas in 2018.

The club paid £27m to sign him but he has gone on to score just 11 goals in 58 games and is currently way down the pecking order.

He has made five substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, but now he could be set to leave before Monday’s deadline.

The Athletic carries quotes from the striker, in which he was talking to NTV Spor, and he has outlined his desire to return to Besiktas.

CSKA Moscow are also said to be in the race, along with a number of other European clubs, but the player would like to move back to his native country.

During his previous spell with the club, he scored 64 goals in 142 outings.

He said: “If Everton and Besiktas agree, I am ready to wear the black and white jersey again.

“I’d like to contribute to Besiktas until the end of the season. If Everton approves the transfer, it will not be a problem.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

He hasn’t done much contributing to the Everton cause in recent years.

This is a player who arrived with much fanfare but has gone on to actively hinder the club’s ambitions.

He has never scored more than five goals in one Premier League season and one has to think that the Toffees will be glad to be rid of him.

He was prolific for Besiktas, though, even scoring 20 goals in 33 games in the Super Lig in the 2016/17 season.

A return would work for everyone, especially if Everton manage to receive a fee.

He is valued at £6.3m by Transfermarkt, and a deal at that price would be a boost for the Toffees.

