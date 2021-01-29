WWE have announced the signing of legendary journalist Jennie Bond as their official 2021 Royal Rumble Correspondent.

In a hilarious video posted on social media, the former BBC Royal Correspondent has previewed Sunday's event and will be starring in more news bulletins over the weekend.

Have you put two and two together yet? A 'Royal Correspondent' signing up for the Royal Rumble event... ah, the penny drops!

Check out the brilliant first teaser below, in which Bond refers to a mammoth WWE Championship match between William Goldberg and Andrew McIntyre.

Yep, that's absolutely brilliant. We thought WWE would struggle to top their brilliant WrestleMania announcement video, but it looks like they've done it with Jennie Bond.

We look forward to seeing what she comes up with for her next news bulletin.

Speaking in the first clip, which has been shared across WWE's social media, she says:

"Hello, I am Jennie Bond, Royal Rumble Correspondent, ready to bring you the news and views ahead of the Royal Rumble this Sunday live on the WWE network.

"Over the coming days, I’ll be spilling all the royal-tea as we anticipate tussles, scuffles, and plenty of handbags at dawn.

"No confirmation as of now from the higher-ups on any surprise appearances, although history has told us that we should very much expect the unexpected.

"What we do know is that each Royal Rumble match will see 30 competitors enter the ring and only one will stand triumphant.

"However, all eyes will surely be on the astonishing princely conflict between William and Andrew.

"Who could have predicted such a growing sense of animosity between the pair? Yes, William Goldberg and Andrew McIntyre (AKA Drew McIntyre) will slog it out for the title.

"The outcome here really could have astronomical repercussions."

Brilliant. And as Jennie says, be sure to look out for some surprises on Sunday night, as the WWE Royal Rumble returns!

