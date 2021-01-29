Big update on Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds contract - report

Marcelo Bielsa is doing excellent work at Leeds United.

The club have come into the Premier League from the Championship and they have taken it by storm.

The Whites are 12th in the table, already 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

They have taken some significant scalps, taking points off Manchester City and Arsenal, and are continuing to look up the table instead of down.

And it has now been revealed when exactly Bielsa is set to discuss a new contract with the club.

The Daily Mirror claims that he will wait until the end of the season before sitting down for talks over an extension.

Leeds are said to be keen for him to stay and want to open talks with the Argentine.

However, he believes that opening talks while the season is going on, could be a distraction and he is only set to discuss it after the 38 games of the season.

Leeds are said to be confident he will commit his future to the club and spend a fourth year at Elland Road.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This makes sense.

Bielsa is right to insist on focusing on the season as it goes on, especially with Leeds’ destiny still in their own hands.

One has to think that they will avoid relegation, but nothing is guaranteed amid such a punishing schedule.

Bielsa clearly believes matters on the pitch are more important and the spectre of contract talks would be nothing more than a potentially damaging distraction.

He couldn’t be more right. This is just another example of his deeper understanding of the game, and his reputation as one of the foremost thinkers in the sport.

