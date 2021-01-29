Fantasy Football: Chelsea assets worth considering if Tuchel revives Chelsea

After Chelsea drew 0-0 with Wolves on Wednesday evening, it could be time to consider investing in Thomas Tuchel's team ahead of their upcoming games.

They will prepare to face three of the bottom five teams in their next five-game weeks. Games against Burnley (H), Tottenham (A), Sheffield United (A), Newcastle United (H) and Southampton (A) leaves lots of potential for Chelsea players to score highly over the next few matches.

Despite their poor run of form under Frank Lampard, they were beginning to show glimpses of their potential. Now their new boss will demand excellence from the squad and it might be wise to get ahead in fantasy football before everyone else catches on...

Which Chelsea players and why?

Defenders

It is most likely that Chelsea's defensive options will earn you the most points over the next few game weeks. They have kept the third-most clean sheets in the league (8), despite their poor results of late. Edouard Mendy (£5.1m) is the obvious choice as goalkeeper.

He has been a rock for Chelsea in between the sticks when they have struggled and has some favourable fixtures coming up.

Burnley and Sheffield United have the two worst scoring records in the league this season, while teams like Newcastle and Southampton have also struggled for goals. Tuchel will no doubt implement some defensive discipline, which has been lost over the last couple of months.

Thiago Silva (£5.6m) and Ben Chilwell (£6.1m) are also strong fantasy assets going forward, with both players are most likely going to keep their places in the side under Tuchel.

While Silva offers bonus points potential, like the three he earned against Wolves, Chilwell can provide attacking returns as well as defensive, with two goals and four assists already this season.

Midfielders

While it seems more likely that Chelsea will offer points defensively, we could also see a change in their goal-scoring form as well. But they have scored only two goals in their last four games, and their top summer signings have failed to impress so far this season.

Kai Havertz (8.2m) struggled for game time under Frank Lampard, but might be the preferred choice under Tuchel over Mason Mount. Starting only 12 games this season, we may see more consistency in his performances under his boss and he could be worth the risk in fantasy.

Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) has instilled a bit more confidence in his game and despite being ruled out with an injury for over a month, still has four goal contributions in eight starts.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) could also be a good differential option and has started their last two games. He was a constant attacking force against Wolves on Tuesday and could be one to keep an eye out for over the next couple of weeks.

Forwards

It is hard to suggest choosing a Chelsea forward ahead of GW21 because we don't yet know which striker Thomas Tuchel will prefer. Against Wolves he started Oliver Giroud (£6.7m) who has been an underdog this season when leading the line for Chelsea, scoring three goals in six starts for the club.

Timo Werner (£9.2m) has struggled since arriving from RB Leipzig in the summer, but is still the Blues' highest-scoring forward in fantasy. Four goals and five assists has surprisingly made him one of FPL's better forwards this year, and his German connection with the new manager may work in his favour.

However, he didn't feature at all against Wolves, with Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) coming off the bench to replace Giroud. But with three strikers at his disposal, it could be risky opting to select one ahead of their upcoming fixtures, due to the risk of rotation.

Will you take the risk?



Having looked at all the positions within the Chelsea squad ahead of GW21, it seems most viable to choose their defenders when considering their upcoming run of fixtures.

While their forward options could be a large risk for your fantasy squads, there is still potential in the midfield for some big points totals over the next few weeks. Tuchel definitely has some ideas in place for this team, and FPL managers could be rewarded for acting early.

