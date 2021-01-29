West Ham make approach for potentially key name in January

West Ham United are enjoying a busy transfer window.

The club have already signed the defender Frederik Alves and are closing in on the signing of Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard on loan.

But it seems they are also interested in bringing in a new staff member as they look to restructure the way the club is run.

Sport Witness carries a report from t-online, who claim that the Hammers are attempting to bring in Lutz Pfannenstiel, who formerly worked a as a sporting manager in the Bundesliga.

He has worked previously with Fortuna Dusseldorf and is currently with American club St Louis City.

The Hammers are said to be trying to offer him a move to the London Stadium, as they look to bolster their backroom staff.

Manager David Moyes has already spoken of his desire to overhaul the club’s scouting department and a move for Pfannenstiel feels like a step towards doing that.

Indeed, David Gold and David Sullivan still make the majority of the decisions at the club when it comes to transfers.

Having a new voice could be a good step.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is long overdue.

West Ham have had their fair share of terrible transfers in recent years and it feels like that comes from a lack of actual direction at the top of the club.

Bringing in a proper sporting director would go a long way to fulfilling Moyes’ objective of ensuring the club have the personnel needed to thrive.

The only mark against Pfannenstiel may be that he has never worked in such a high-pressure environment before.

But one will surely expect him to learn on the job.

